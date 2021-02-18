Judging NZ Champions of Cheese

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 11:48

More than 310 New Zealand cheeses will be assessed by a panel judges at Hamilton’s WINTEC Rotokauri campus this Sunday 21 February.

The annual NZ Champions of Cheese Awards is organised by the Specialist Cheesemakers Association (NZSCA) to celebrate the country’s finest cheese. For the first time the Awards are being judged in Hamilton.

NZSCA Chair Neil Willman said is pleasing to see the strong number of entries which includes an increase in the number of fresh, unripened cheeses and ewe’s milk cheese. Twenty cheesemakers are in the running for MilkTestNZ Champion Cheesemaker, each submitting three cheeses for the judges to assess with a deer milk cheese among the selection.

Mr Wilman made thanked WINTEC which made its spacious, well-equipped facility available at short notice when Auckland went into Level 3 lockdown.

Jason Tarrant will lead the judging team. Tarrant is the first New Zealander to the head judging for the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards following the eight-year reign of Australian, Russell Smith.

NZ Champions of Cheese medal winners will be named on Tuesday 16 March with the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards Gala Dinner to be held at Sky City in Hamilton on Wednesday 5 May 2021.

WHAT More than 20 judges tasting 310+ NZ Cheeses

WHERE Wintec, Rotokauri Campus, L Block, 51 Akoranga Road, Rotokauri, Hamilton 3200

WHEN 9am - 2pm Sunday 21 February, 2021