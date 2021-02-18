Gas leak - Glenview, Hamilton

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 12:40

Police are advising people to avoid the Pelorus Street, Glenview area following a gas leak.

A gas main is being repaired after it was struck during construction work at around 11:45am.

Police are on scene assisting with traffic control.

We ask people to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with, and for people in the immediate vicinity to stay indoors if possible.