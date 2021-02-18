TEAM business survey to capture COVID-19 impacts - council

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 12:56

The Council and TEAM (The Economic Action Marlborough) Group are underway with a survey of local businesses across all sectors to investigate the longer term impact of COVID-19.

"We would like to better understand the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on the Marlborough business community, to carry out necessary and appropriate actions as part of ongoing economic recovery," said Neil Henry, Manager Strategic Planning and Economic Development. "We are seeking the input of as many businesses as possible, large and small within all business sectors from across the Marlborough region."

The survey asks about the impact of COVID-19 on people’s business, business confidence and future expectations, and helps with identifying funding opportunities. It takes about 10-15 minutes to complete.

SIL Research is conducting this survey on behalf of the Council and TEAM. SIL Research is an independent Market Research company and, as a member of the Research Association of New Zealand, strictly adheres to defined market research practices to preserve anonymity and confidentiality of the information provided.

For the survey link go to: https://www.research.net/r/sil-TEAM2021