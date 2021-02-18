Missing yacht found - Maritime NZ

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 14:19

The yacht missing off the east coast of the Coromandel Peninsula has been found and both people on board are believed safe.

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ) began coordinating the search yesterday evening after a brief and partial Mayday call was received.

Senior Search and Rescue Officer, Chris Henshaw, said that a short time ago a vessel advised that it was the one that had broadcast the Mayday call.

RCCNZ is standing down the search aircraft and vessel.

More details will be shared as they become available .