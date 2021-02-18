Community members needed to shape Southland’s future

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 16:26

Expressions of interest are now being sought for new members to join Southland’s Regional Forum.

Environment Southland and Te Ao Marama (the environmental arm of Ngai Tahu ki Murihiku) are seeking people interested in making a significant contribution to Southland’s future.

Environment Southland Chairman Nicol Horrell said this means we have a great opportunity for people to get involved with a group that is making an enduring contribution to the lives of many Southlanders for decades to come.

"If you are open-minded, can work as part of a team and are passionate about the future of Southland and its communities then you are just the sort of person who should apply to be part of the forum," Chairman Horrell said.

The Regional Forum is a panel made up of Southlanders who have been brought together to advise Council and Te Ao Marama Board on the methods to achieve what the community wants for Southland’s freshwater. They will provide a package of advice on freshwater management in 2022.

New members will join the existing team to play a key part in shaping how Southland’s water resources are managed now and in the future, he said.

Te Ao Marama Kaupapa Taiao manager Dean Whaanga said the intent was that the Regional Forum reflected the diversity of all our communities in Southland.

"To ensure a good balance and representation of the Southland community, we’ll be particularly seeking people who have an in-depth understanding of Te Ao Maori and Tikanga Maori, as well as an urban perspective of freshwater management," he said.

The formation of the Regional Forum in 2019 was an important step in the People, Water and Land programme - Te Mana o te Tangata, te Wai, te Whenua, which is a partnership between Environment Southland and Te Ao Marama. It is about taking the next steps to improve Southland’s water and land.

Expressions of interest in becoming a member of the forum are now open, and more detail on what’s involved is available on the Environment Southland website, www.es.govt.nz. Applications close on Wednesday 3 March 2021.