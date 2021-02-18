Further arrest in homicide of Rau Tongia - NZ Police

|
Police have today charged a 47-year-old woman with being a party to murder in relation to the homicide of Rau Tongia in Karori on 20 December.
She is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.
As the matter is before the courts Police are not in a position to provide further comment.
