Serious crash in Southbridge, Selwyn District

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 18:30

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash between a truck and a car in Southbridge, Selwyn District.

Police were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Main Rakaia Road and Northbank Road just before 6pm.

Indications are there are serious injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Updates will be provided when available.