Calling for community members to consider representation - council

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 12:24

Applications open on Monday for community members to become part of a special panel which will help decide how our city is represented by Invercargill City Council.

This year, Invercargill City Council is undertaking a representation review. All New Zealand councils are required to review how they represent their communities at least every six years.

All aspects of what makes up an elected Council is considered as part of the review, including options around wards, community boards, Maori wards, and the number of Councillors who are on the Council.

In February, Invercargill City Council resolved to begin its representation review by forming a community panel.

Councillor Rebecca Amundsen will chair the panel, with six community members to be recruited to undertake this special role.

"Our job as a panel will be to go out and talk to the wider community about how ICC can best represent them," Cr Amundsen said.

"We will spend about six weeks consulting with the community before we then work together to write a report with our findings which will be presented to Council for consideration."

Cr Amundsen said Council welcomed anyone who was passionate about the city and wider Invercargill area, including Bluff, Otatara, Kennington, and Makarewa to apply to be on the panel.

"We are hoping that we can find people who are great at sharing information with others, who are good listeners, and who are comfortable to ask and answer questions from different parts of our wider community."

"If you have an interest in local government and the future of our city, then that would be ideal."

For more information about the representation review process, or to find out more about applying to be part of the community panel, visit www.icc.govt.nz/repreview or email repreview@icc.govt.nz.

Panel applications open Monday, 22 February and close Sunday, 7 March.