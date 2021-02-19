Police seek help finding missing Wairoa woman Chelsea Nicholas

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 12:25

Police are seeking information from the public regarding 20-year-old Chelsea Nicholas, who was reported missing overnight.

Chelsea was last seen near the Wairoa Mobil shortly after 10pm.

She may be with 23-year-old Conway Te Whaiti, who is believed to be driving a maroon 1997 Honda Odyssey with the registration CEU106.

Police and her family hold serious concerns for her safety.

Anyone who has seen Chelsea Nicholas, Conway Te Whaiti, or the vehicle described since 10pm last night is asked to contact 111 immediately and quote event number P045550002.