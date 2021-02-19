Street artists in town next week painting murals as part of Streets Alive

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 13:06

Blank walls on selected commercial buildings around Gore’s CBD will be brightened up with artistic colour and captivating designs as some of New Zealand’s best street mural artists converge on the town to paint up a storm.

Eight street artists, including ex-Gore artist Sean Duffell, are in Gore next week (22-26 February) as part of the Streets Alive programme. The will be painting large, high-quality public art on eight commercial buildings as agreed with businesses and building owners.

The bold and colourful designs will form an art walking trail for locals and visitors alike.

Gore District Council Roading Assets Manager and Streets Alive project lead Peter Standring said the street art trail delivers on one of the project’s main aims, to get people out and about enjoying the town’s streets. "The vibrancy this art will contribute to town is a fantastic way to lead into the Streets Alive programme. "Encouraging creative street spaces was a key theme that came through in our conversations with the community, so we’re really pleased to have this fabulous part of the programme underway."

The artists have been asked to each create something that fits with Gore’s rural city living brand, its history and iconic features.

Established graffiti style artist, Deow, of Invercargill, is curating the selection of Gore murals, which includes one of his own works. "We are blessed to have some of the country’s best mural artists sharing their talent with us here in Gore. It’s a real inspiration to all who care for art. And what better way than public art for all to see," he said.

The street artists hail from around the country and include former Gore man, Sean Duffell, a full-time graphic artist who has a distinctive style of abstract shapes and intricately detailed patterns. Sean has worked extensively across New Zealand and overseas.

"I believe art in public spaces should ultimately aim to empower the surrounding community. My hope is my work will add a sense of vibrancy and contribute culturally to the areas I am painting in.

"My mural for Gore is a completely different style to my past work. It’s a kind of a cultural collage of the elements that I remember or relate to being a kid from Gore," Duffell said.

Some of the other artists taking part include Shane Walker (Tauranga), Kell Sunshine (Wellington), Chimp (Wellington), Charles and Janine Williams (Auckland), and Japanese mural artist, Koryu Aoshima.

All of the murals will be painted next week. Members of the public will be able to watch the painting in action as the works are created.