Coromandel state highway resurfacing works get underway this weekend - NZTA

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 13:37

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises resurfacing works on State Highway 25 in Thames and Kopu and on State Highway 25A on the eastern side of the Kopu/Hikuai summit gets underway this weekend.

Nightworks will be undertaken between MacKay Street and Grey Street in Thames and between Kopu Road and the entrance to Smart Environmental in Kopu on Saturday 20 February. Stop/Go traffic management will be in place during these works with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h.

Nightworks will also be undertaken on the eastern side of the Kopu-Hikuai summit between Sunday 21 February and Tuesday 23 February. Stop/Go traffic management with short durations of Stop/Stop traffic management will be in place, with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h, then 50km/h until the line markings are reinstated.

It is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to their vehicles and ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we undertake these important works.