SH23 Hamilton to Raglan resurfacing works next week - NZTA

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 13:59

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises chipseal resurfacing will take place on State Highway 23 at various sites between Hamilton and Raglan next week.

Overnight work will take place between 7pm and 6am on Tuesday 23 February and Wednesday 24 February at four locations along SH23. In the event of bad weather the work may be delayed.

Stop/Go traffic management with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place at the work sites. Once the new chipseal has been laid, a temporary speed limit of 50km/h will apply until the new surface has settled and road markings have been repainted.

It is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to their vehicles and ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this important work.