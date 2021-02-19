Temporary shuttle bus service for Durie Hill - Whanganui District Council

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 16:30

Whanganui District Council will provide a free temporary shuttle service for Durie Hill residents from Monday, 22 February, 2021 while the historic Durie Hill elevator is closed for around 11 weeks.

A major upgrade to the elevator’s entrance and a maintenance overhaul of its lift car is currently underway. The council’s general manager - property, Leighton Toy says a Take It Easy Tours nine-seater shuttle bus service will replace it during peak hours.

He says "We’re very pleased to have been able to secure this service. As well as being a visitor attraction, we know the elevator is popular as a mode of public transport for local residents - with school children using the service on a regular basis."

The replacement service will run at peak times on weekdays from the top elevator entrance area on Blythe Street to the bus stop beside the Whanganui i-SITE on Taupo Quay and back again.

Leighton Toy says the shuttle bus is easy to spot with its Take It Easy Tours branding. "It will have a bike rack, so will be able to take cyclists. The bus will run in cycles of approximately 10-15 minutes."

The 101-year-old Durie Hill Elevator is unique to Whanganui and is ranked by Heritage New Zealand as a Category 1 Historic Place.

The entrance project is an initiative of the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust, with Whanganui District Council managing the demolition and build and undertaking maintenance work on the elevator at the same time.

Timetable effective Monday 22 February, 2021 until the elevator reopens

Monday to Friday (not including weekends and public holidays).

7.30am - 9.00am

2.30pm - 4.00pm

The shuttle arrives approximately every 10-15 minutes. This is a free service.

Bicycles can be carried on the cycle racks.

Collection and drop-off points

Blyth Street, Durie Hill - Top elevator entrance area

Taupo Quay - Bus stop beside the Whanganui i-SITE