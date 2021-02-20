Police disappointed with some Queenstown drivers

Saturday, 20 February, 2021 - 15:06

Queenstown Police are disappointed with the number of people disregarding their own safety and that of others on local roads.

A two-day operation last week resulted in 45 people being issued infringement notices for using their mobile phone while driving or not wearing a seatbelt.

Sergeant Matt Hargreaves says many of the fatal or serious injury crashes in New Zealand involve distracted drivers.

"Using a mobile phone that is not hands-free means you are not paying attention," he says.

"You’re placing yourself, anyone else in your vehicle and all other road users at risk.

"Likewise, everybody knows that a seatbelt could save your life in a crash.

Not wearing one is just stupidity.

"This operation is just a snapshot of what's going on in our community so Police will continue to target all unsafe driving behaviours with further operations.

"Ultimately, we want to prevent people getting killed or injured on our roads, but that requires better decisions by those drivers who continue to take unacceptable risks."