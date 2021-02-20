Grievous assault in Te Teko

Saturday, 20 February, 2021 - 18:35

Police will have a highly visible presence in eastern Bay of Plenty in the coming days after a man was shot on SH30 near Te Teko yesterday afternoon.

Police worked through the night to locate and arrest a 25-year-old man early this morning.

He has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and appeared in Whakatane District Court today.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate a second offender and the public can expect to see an increased Police presence in the Bay, particularly in and around Te Teko and Kawerau.

This was an unprovoked and cowardly attack on a person riding alone and going about their business.

In saying that, it is an isolated incident and Police do not believe there is any cause for concern from other motorcyclists or the general public.

Police enquires into a video circulating online have established that it is not connected to yesterday’s grievous assault, but rather an unrelated incident in Hastings in November last year.