Three lucky Lotto players win $333,333

Saturday, 20 February, 2021 - 20:55

Three Lotto players will be on cloud nine after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Plus Nelson in Nelson and on MyLotto to two players from Dunedin.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday

Anyone who bought their tickets from any the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

