Police continue to search for missing man in the Waikato River

Police are renewing a search this morning for a person who is missing following a water incident in the Waikato River last night.
Police received a report at 7:56 last night of a man who had come of his jetski.
An aerial search was carried out last night by Eagle and will resume today.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man on a jetski last night in the river near Frost Road.
Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to contact the Police Maritime Unit on 0800 10 28 35.
