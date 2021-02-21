Fatal crash in Mount Maunganui

Sunday, 21 February, 2021 - 17:05

One person has died following a car v motorcycle crash in Mount Maunganui.

Police were alerted to the crash at the intersection on Exeter Street and Eversham Road at around 2:18pm.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital where they sadly later died.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.