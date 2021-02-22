Commission welcomes iwi feedback on its draft advice to address climate change

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 05:01

The Climate Change Commission today launched a new online campaign called 100coastievoices.net to activate coastal MÄori communities to "raise their voices, not the sea level".

The online and radio campaign aims to encourage 100 ‘coasties’ to provide feedback on the Commission’s recently released draft advice on addressing climate change.

"Our focus is to reach some of the most vulnerable rohe who will face flooding by the sea and sea-level rise," said Deputy Chair, Lisa Tumahai.

"We are encouraging marae, hapÅ«, iwi and hÄpori to use our rohe surveys as tools to get their people engaged in the campaign," she said.

Tumahai, who is NgÄi Tahu and a coastie herself, is backing the campaign to ensure the benefits of climate action are shared across society.

"Climate policies must not further compound historic grievances for MÄori. It is vital that MÄori provide input into our first draft report of advice to the Government."

Anyone from the public can make a submission during the Commission’s formal consultation which opened on 1 February and runs through to 14 March 2021, using haveyoursay.climatecommission.govt.nz

The Commissions recently released report sets three new targets: a 2 percent reduction on 2018 greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, 17 percent by 2030, and 36 percent by 2035.

"The advice we are providing to Government considers how people must be supported through what will be big changes to our coastie way of life," said Tumahai.

Carried out over the past year, the research shows it is possible to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

"It is important that MÄori coastal communities have their voice heard," says Mrs Tumahai.

"We recognise that working with MÄori authorities to give effect to the Treaty Partnership is key to taking immediate and decisive action on climate change."