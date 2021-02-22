Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 06:00

Emergency services received a report of a serious assault at an Armagh Street property about 7.35pm Sunday.

A body was located at the address and as a result a homicide investigation has begun.

Soon after police located a person who is assisting with the investigation.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

A cordon is in place at the intersection of Armagh Street and Barbadoes Street and includes part of Armagh Street east of that intersection.