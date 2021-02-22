Homicide investigation launched in Christchurch

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services received a report of a serious assault at an Armagh Street property about 7.35pm Sunday.
A body was located at the address and as a result a homicide investigation has begun.
Soon after police located a person who is assisting with the investigation.
Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.
A cordon is in place at the intersection of Armagh Street and Barbadoes Street and includes part of Armagh Street east of that intersection.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice