Works continue on Titirangi one-way system - council

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 08:42

Work on the one-way traffic system at TÄ«tÄ«rangi maunga has resumed, with construction teams working between Te Poho-o-RÄwiri Marae and the summit.

Contractor Fulton Hogan will complete the next phase of the $350,000 project.

The work includes some removal of vegetation, installation of traffic calming measures and the widening of Queens Drive ascending to the summit.

The road construction and upgrades are part of the TÄ«tÄ«rangi Reserve Management Plan. The first phase of the plan was completed in 2020 and involved the construction of a turnaround circle at the base of TÄ«tÄ«rangi, as well as footpath upgrades and a painted pedestrian crossing across Queens Drive.

Council journeys capital project manager Darren Cox says it’s an exciting project.

"It encourages walking and cycling activities by providing safe routes that connect communities to places of interest. We’re working closely with Ngati Oneone hapu and stakeholders to ensure the project outcomes meet expectations"

This next phase of the project is expected to take approximately two months, with the final completion date weather dependant.

Traffic management will be in place during construction, including a one-way system. This will require traffic over TÄ«tÄ«rangi to exit via TÄ«tÄ«rangi Drive and Endcliffe Road.