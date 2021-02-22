Goldie painting stolen in Hamilton burglary recovered

|
[ login or create an account ]
Hamilton Police have recovered the Goldie painting that was reported stolen in a burglary from a Hamilton property earlier this year.
The painting ‘Sleep ‘tis a gentle thing’, by New Zealand artist C.F.
Goldie, was taken alongside numerous other unique artworks and antiques in the residential burglary between 27 December 2020 and 3 January 2021.
While the painting is yet to be thoroughly examined, it appears to be undamaged.
Hamilton Police have been continuing to investigate and as a result of those investigations located the painting over the weekend.
The owners have been informed and are very happy to hear that the painting has been recovered.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice