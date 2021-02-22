Warm temperatures forecast for last week of February

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 12:05

A blocking high over New Zealand is beginning to move away, but MetService says there’s still a few more days of warm and dry weather for most.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker explains, "A low pressure system approaching Aotearoa from the Tasman Sea slows to a crawl, as our resident ridge of high pressure holds it at bay." The fronts associated with this low make landfall in the South Island overnight on Tuesday, bringing rain to the West Coast, but weaken and stall out before they reach the North Island.

While the blocking high remains, most of the North Island can expect maximum temperatures to stay in the mid to high twenties. Auckland is predicted to consistently reach a maximum of 25°C every day this week, but Masterton deserves a special mention, with a predicted maximum of 31°C today (Monday).

The east coast of the South Island also has high temperatures in store this week. Although the West Coast is expecting a thorough soaking, the air in the northwest flow will dry and warm considerably as it travels over the Southern Alps. The resulting foehn winds see Christchurch climbing to 31°C on Tuesday and remaining hot and dry through Wednesday. Other east coast regions will also see temperatures in the high twenties until Thursday.

It’s not all sunshine and beach weather, however. As the low pressure system approaches, northwesterly winds pick up, and several regions in the South Island are at risk of severe gales on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rain is also likely for the West Coast of Te Waipounamu / South Island, with further Severe Weather Watches or Warnings to be issued as the week progresses. "MetService advises keeping up to date with Severe Weather forecasts at metservice.com," Bakker advises.