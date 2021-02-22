Move to Level 1 welcome step for Auckland - Mayor Phil Goff

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 15:44

Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to move to Auckland to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from midnight tonight is welcome news for Aucklanders and for Auckland businesses.

"Aucklanders have once again done the hard yards to contain community transmission of COVID-19 and help keep the city and the rest of New Zealand safe," he says.

"I want to thank everyone who has helped achieve this result: all those who came forward promptly to get tested, healthcare workers and border staff, and everyone who has followed the rules around physical distancing and scanning the NZ COVID Tracer app.

"In particular I want to acknowledge the students, staff and parents at my old school, Papatoetoe High. The commitment and cooperation of all associated with the school to playing their role in containing the spread of the virus has been really impressive.

"The move to Level 1 is great news for businesses, which will be able to trade again as normal, and I encourage everyone to keep supporting their local shops, cafes and restaurants by buying local.

"More summer events will be able to go ahead at Level 1, including the Auckland Lantern Festival, now running from 4 to 7 March, making this a fantastic time to make the most of everything our city has to offer.

"As ever, while we celebrate being back at Level 1, there is no room for complacency. We still have to keep up the health precautions we are all familiar with and which keep us safe.

"That means scanning the app, wearing masks on public transport and maintaining good hygiene practices. This is part of business-as-usual for Aucklanders now, because we know it is the best way to minimise the chances of further lockdowns, so please keep up the good work."