Weak sentences for 'dirt bike douche bags' encouraging more offending - SST

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 16:05

Pathetically weak and out-of-touch sentences for the ‘dirt bike douche bags’ who were causing havoc across Auckland has just encouraged them to continue their idiotic behaviour, says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

"A 23 year old plead guilty to dangerous driving on the Auckland streets over Waitangi weekend and gets a fine and six months disqualification from driving. The judge may as well have opened the door and patted him on his back on the way out."

"What kind of logic is it that those kinds of idiots would even care if they were told they were disqualified from driving?"

"They need a few hundred hours community services with a shovel in their hands. They have zero respect for the community they live in and should be given some exposure to what respect and courtesy actually means."

"These idiots clearly have no respect for authority, common decency, or the laws. Having such weak sentences is simply encouraging them to keep doing what they are doing."

"With this new incident of terrorising people on the golf course is proof of just how ineffective and out of touch the courts are," says Mr Ball.

"Police are trying desperately to catch these guys and the justice system is letting them down."