Get on your bike for Love Your Bike Day - council

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 16:16

Hamilton City Council’s annual Love Your Bike Day returns to Claudelands Park for its eighth year on Sunday 28 February - 10am till noon.

This free event will have a range of interactive biking activities on display that are fun for the whole family.

Bring your bikes along and take part in ‘blind spot’ demonstrations, decorate your bike, use the bike valet and win some great spot prizes. There is also the chance to win one of three new bikes by pre-registering for the event.

Hamilton City Council’s Road Safety Co-ordinator Chris Power says he can’t wait for this year’s Love Your Bike Day, as it’s always well-received by the community "and people with all skill levels can come along to the event".

"Whether you’re a seasoned rider, a parent that wants to teach your children some safety skills, or you just want to brush up on your own biking skills, Love Your Bike Day is the perfect opportunity to do that."

"Hamilton has more than 150km of on-and off-road biking paths, plus 30km of stunning river paths. These make it a bike-friendly city, however there’s always room for improvement," says Mr Power. "An event like this helps to get more people on bikes and raises awareness of the cycling opportunities Hamilton has to offer.

"It’s also a great chance for the community to let us know about your favourite places to bike or areas of concern," he says, "so come along and tell us your ideas on how we can improve biking accessibility in and around Hamilton."

Pre-register at hamilton.govt.nz/bikehamilton for the chance to win a new bike!

Visit Facebook/HamiltonCityCouncil and click on ‘events’.