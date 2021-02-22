Latest water test results again clear of lead - Dunedin City Council

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 17:53

The latest water test samples taken from the network servicing Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village are once again returning encouraging results.

On Friday, results from 65 samples taken between 12 and 16 February 2021 all came back below detectable levels for lead. This includes eight different sample locations in the river, the plant and the distribution network.

In addition, samples taken from sediment in the Waikouaiti raw water reservoir on 10 February 2021, before it was drained, showed lead levels of 17.025 mg/kg.

Dunedin City Council Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer says the sediment results are significantly below the Australia and New Zealand Government’s default guideline value for heavy metals in sediment, of 50 mg/kg for lead.

Results from sediment samples take on 15 February, after the reservoir was drained, are still pending, but the 10 February results do not indicate any elevated lead readings within the reservoir, Mr Dyer says.

"We are continuing to investigate the source of the intermittent elevated lead levels, and will be updating the community on progress at the next public meeting on 5 March," he says.

The nearby Kiatoa Reservoir, which services part of the Waikouaiti network, will also be drained and inspected this week as part of the ongoing investigation, Mr Dyer says.

After conducting an aerial sweep of the catchment, searching for potential sources of contamination, DCC staff have also carried out more detailed testing as a part of a catchment risk analysis. Analysis of the results is continuing this week.

In addition, Mr Dyer says he wants to reassure members of the public who may have noticed an unusual smell when using tap water for showering in the affected communities.

"We have increased the levels of chlorine added at the Waikouaiti water treatment plant to kill any bugs. We needed to do this to account for reduced water consumption in parts of the network, but no other changes have been made to any of our other normal water treatment practices," Mr Dyer says.

