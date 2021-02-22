Police search for missing man in Waikato River

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 17:55

A body has been located in the search for a man who went missing following a water incident in the Waikato River, Onewhero, at the weekend.

The search has been ongoing to locate the man since he reportedly came off his jetski on Saturday evening.

A body was located shortly after 2pm today.

Police have been supporting the family and a blessing and karakia was held at the site by local KaumÄtua today.

Police’s thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the man’s family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.