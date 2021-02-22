Search underway for woman missing in Mokau - Police seek sightings

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 19:20

Taranaki Police are seeking sightings of a woman missing from Mokau.

Alison Cleaver, 58, went for a walk on the beach between the Mohakatino River and the Mokau River earlier today, but has not yet returned.

She was last seen around 12:30pm.

Alison, who was visiting family in the area, suffers from memory loss and may be disorientated.

She is around 170cm tall and was wearing dark coloured shorts, a yellow t-shirt and a black cap with white writing.

She was barefoot.

Efforts are underway to locate Alison, including LandSAR volunteers and a rescue helicopter searching the area this afternoon.

Ground searching will continue this evening.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between Mohakatino and Mokau from midday today and who may have seen Alison.

If you have seen her or have any information that can help Police, please call 111 quoting event number P045589151.