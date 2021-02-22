Woman missing from Mokau located

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 21:50

Police are pleased to advise the 58-year-old woman reported missing from Mokau has been located this evening.

A boatie helping with the search spotted the woman in a cave between Rapanui Stream and Mohakatino Stream at around 8pm.

She had been trapped by the high tide.

A helicopter was dispatched to rescue the woman, and she has been returned to safety.

She is currently being by assessed by paramedics.

Police would like to thank all those in the community who helped with the search today, and the public for their concern and assistance while the search was underway.