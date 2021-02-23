Top Art exhibition launches for 2021 - NZQA

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 09:36

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) opened the 2021 Top Art exhibition last night, with host Massey University.

Portfolios from 67 young artists who achieved Excellence in NCEA Level 3 Visual Arts last year will be on display in Wellington until 5 March, when they will be split into two tours travelling the country.

This annual touring exhibition is coordinated by NZQA and showcases the five fields of NCEA Level 3 Visual Arts: design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture. Several of the artists featured were awarded New Zealand Scholarships for their work.

"The Top Art exhibition is an opportunity for students to celebrate their achievement with whÄnau, friends and teachers," says NZQA Chief Executive, Dr Grant Klinkum.

"Students created outstanding work in such a challenging year, and we have selected just a small sample of what was produced at this level in schools across the country."

"This exhibition allows future students to see the high calibre of work they can aim for, as it visits galleries, schools and community centres across the country until September," Dr Klinkum says.

Massey University’s Distinguished Professor Anne Noble welcomed everyone to the launch and celebrated the originality and high standard of work of the students whose art portfolios had been selected for the tour. Professor Noble thanked NZQA for the opportunity to share in celebrating the success of these talented young people.

For more information about the exhibition and to see the tour schedule, please visit: www.nzqa.govt.nz/topart