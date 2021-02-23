Latest release of child poverty statistics - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 10:46

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today.

The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households for child poverty statistics. Therefore, data in this release only covers nine months, to March 2020, meaning this release gives a clear picture of child poverty pre-COVID-19. Changes to methodology used to produce child poverty statistics were made. As a result, statistics previously published for year ended June 2019 have been revised.

"We are confident in the data’s ability to report on child poverty in New Zealand before the COVID lockdown in March 2020," work, wealth, and wellbeing senior manager, Sean Broughton said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Latest release of child poverty statistics

Child poverty statistics: Year ended June 2020

CSV files for download