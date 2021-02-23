CSI Fish and Game keeps pressure on for health of the Rangitata

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 11:02

Central South Island Fish and Game Council is pleased with the decision of Rangitata Diversion Race (RDR) Management Limited not to pursue a 10-cumec water take consent.

The consent had been the subject of an Environment Court Appeal, after being granted by the Canterbury Regional Council in 2018.

CSI Fish and Game had opposed the consent at the regional council hearing, arguing against taking more water from the Rangitata River.

Fish and Game had cited a range of adverse effects including increased sediment deposition and restriction of spawning salmon passage.

CSI Fish and Game joined the appeal process, alongside anglers, to ensure that appropriate river monitoring and fish screen conditions were attached to the consents.

RDR’s decision not to pursue additional water removes the impediment for ECan to bring forward a statutory plan sought by CSI Fish and Game to protect the river from further water abstraction.

"CSI Fish and Game will continue to press for a plan that protects the health and well-being of the Rangitata River and its ecosystem as a high priority" says Andrew Simpson, Chair of CSI Fish and Game.

CSI Fish and Game looks forward to working with other stakeholders and parties going forward, as the health of the river is a fundamental component of Te Mana o te Wai.