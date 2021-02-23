Tracey Tangihaere appointed as Tairawhiti Campus Director

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 12:26

EIT is delighted to announce the appointment of Tracey Tangihaere (NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Maniapoto) as Executive Director of the EIT TairÄwhiti campus.

Tracey is currently the Principal Advisor - Strategic Relationships at Te TÅ«Äpapa Kura KÄinga (Ministry of Housing and Urban Development) where she has played a lead role in shaping housing policy and creating a new MÄori Housing Strategy.

Prior to this she has held a range of senior positions including Central Regional Manager in the Department of Corrections, National Director of the Ministry of Justice, and Chief Executive of Te Runanga O Turanganui A Kiwa.

Tracey was also the Deputy Chief Executive and Acting Chief Executive of the TairÄwhiti Polytechnic from 2005 to early 2008.

She has extensive community networks within the TairÄwhiti region, and has been a trustee and member of numerous committees and boards.

Tracey says that her focus is on providing good access to education not only for young people but also adult learners and families, who need a second chance to develop their careers and build independence. I’m passionate about supporting MÄori education and economic development, and whÄnau wellbeing. Economic development is highly dependent on lifting educational outcomes and skill development. My priority is empower change through educational achievement." Tracey also highlights her commitment to bridge the gap between income levels.

EIT’s CEO Chris Collins is excited to welcome Tracey on board. He says, "This is a key role within the EIT Executive team with particular responsibility for providing leadership across the TairÄwhiti region and through the network of EIT’s Regional Learning Centres."

EIT Board Chair Hilton Collier (NgÄti Porou) says that he looks forward to working with Tracey. "EIT will certainly benefit from Tracey’s broad experience and expertise, extensive networks, and her strong commitment to her whÄnau and community. We all here at EIT share the passion to meet the needs of our current generation of learners and future generations to come."

Tracey and her husband Peter Brown have six adult children and six mokopuna. Much of Tracey’s time is taken up by work, MÄori Incorporations and tribal affairs, and also the maintenance of their 40-acre organic orchard, so there is little time for outside activities, she told us.

Tracey will assume the new role as Campus Director on March 8.â¨ENDS

CAPTION: Tracey Tangihaere is an advocate for education, economic and social wellbeing.