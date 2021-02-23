SH1 road maintenance works between Tirau and Putaruru - NZTA

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 12:35

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists of current and upcoming road maintenance at several locations on State Highway 1 between Tirau and Putaruru.

Work began yesterday on foam bitumen stabilisation of a site immediately north of the SH1 intersection with State Highway 28. From Monday 8 March, a foam bitumen stabilisation site will get underway south of the intersection of SH1, Webster Road and Taumangi Road.

Works will take place between 7am and 7pm. Southbound traffic will be detoured via State Highway 5 and SH28 between Tirau and Putaruru. Northbound traffic will continue to use SH1, however a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place. Both sites are expected to take approximately two weeks to complete, weather dependent.

Contractors will also complete minor repairs and maintenance in the area during these works to minimise the overall impact on road users.

Resurfacing of Tirau Street in Putaruru also began yesterday, between MacKenzie Street and the SH1/Kensington Street/Main Street roundabout. This work will take place between 7pm and 7am, with Stop/Go traffic management and a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place.

Contractors will also complete the final aspects of the safety improvement works in the same area.

Outside work hours both lanes will remain open, however there may be a reduced speed limit in places due to uneven surfaces.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this important work.