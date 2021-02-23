Barnyard bash at Battle Hill offers a chance to reconnect with the land - council

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 13:41

Greater Wellington will bring farm to whÄnau with Battle Hill Family Farm Day on Saturday 6 March, a free event in the council’s jam-packed summer events calendar giving people a chance to experience a taste of rural life.

Greater Wellington Councillor Jenny Brash says, "These days, especially for our youngsters, there’s a lot of interest about where the food we see at supermarkets actually comes from.

"Family Farm day is a laid-back way to find out what farming is all about and strengthen that understanding and appreciation for the origin of our kai. People will get to feed eels, have a cuddle with pet lambs, and learn about the missing steps between farm to table with a cooking demonstration, where a local farmer will talk about which parts of the animal are used for our favourite cuts of meat.

"WhÄnau will want to bring cash to take part in Wellington Riding for the Disabled’s fundraising sausage sizzle and saddle up for some unbridled fun on a guided horse trek, with the proceeds from both going towards helping people experience the benefits of horse therapy.

"Wellington Young Farmers will help visitors make hay while the sun shines by running quintessential farmyard games like egg and spoon races, gumboot throwing and classic sack races," she says.

Battle Hill Farm Forest Park is the perfect setting to take it all in: It’s home to rolling paddocks dotted with grazing sheep, lush native bush, and a historical farm complete with a working woolshed.

"The presence of a working farm on regional park land is unique to Battle Hill. Here we have a beautiful native forest reserve co-existing alongside a sustainable, functioning farm. It’s really special to be able to experience both of these strikingly different landscapes in the same location.

"Our summer events programme is all about giving people the opportunity to get outdoors, discover something new, and connect with nature. When we’re able to do that, we understand what’s at stake and why it’s so important to protect it," Cr Brash adds.

The remote beauty of this park means there is no cell phone reception on site. As this is a working farm, dogs must be left at home.

People are encouraged to find out more and register their interest to attend this free event on Facebook.

Greater Wellington’s summer events programme continues through until the end of March. To see what else is on, visit the GW Summer Events website.