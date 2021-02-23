Major Council stormwater works to slow traffic on Rutene Road

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 14:07

Council contractors are upgrading the stormwater pipe across Rutene Road from 125 to 126 next to the Kindergarten, and this Thursday and Friday 25-26 February a one-way traffic system will be in place in Rutene Road between Harris and Maki streets.

"Our contractors have nearly finished this phase of the Rutene Road Stormwater Upgrade Project, and late this week they will install a concrete pipe across Rutene Road which means we’ll need to partly close the road," said Neville West, Four Waters Infrastructure Manager.

On Thursday and Friday, the one-way system will be managed as follows:

1. From 7am to 10pm, one lane open only for traffic heading to Town (westward).

2. From 10am to 3pm, one lane manage using stop-go for both ways with traffic lights (E-stops).

3. From 3pm to 5.30pm, one lane open only for traffic heading to Kaiti/Wainui (eastward).

If you usually travel along Rutene Road Council advises you to take a detour either through:

- Hinaki Street by turning to Harris Street (coming from town) or Hinaki Street (coming from Kaiti/Wainui); or

- Wainui Road (SH35) by turning to either Harris Street or Maki Street.

"If you’re a resident of Rutene Road between Harris and Maki streets, you will be best to plan ahead for all your travel on those days," Mr West said.

The work is weather-dependent and Council will advise the public of any delays.

"We thank the public for your patience and ask that you plan ahead and take an alternative route to avoid delays," Mr West said.