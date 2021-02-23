Serious crash - SH29, Kaimai Ranges

|
Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious crash on the Matamata side of the Kaimai Ranges.
The crash occurred at about 1:20pm and indications are that a person has suffered serious injuries.
The road is closed between SH28 and Poripori Road,
Detours are in place however motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
