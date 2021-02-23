Serious crash - SH29, Kaimai Ranges

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 15:36

Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious crash on the Matamata side of the Kaimai Ranges.

The crash occurred at about 1:20pm and indications are that a person has suffered serious injuries.

The road is closed between SH28 and Poripori Road,

Detours are in place however motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.