Queen Elizabeth Park Festival: A smorgasbord of fun for the whole family - council

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 13:41

Greater Wellington’s free festival at Queen Elizabeth Park (QEP) this Sunday 28 February will offer a smorgasbord of fun, family-friendly activities and entertainment with something for everyone.

The festival is a staple of Greater Wellington’s summer events programme, with over a thousand people expected to flow into the park to enjoy the day.

Greater Wellington councillor Penny Gaylor says she’s been counting down the days to the event, which will have everything people expect to see at a festival - and lots more besides.

"The day kicks off with a scavenger hunt taking tamariki through the best parts of the park. Following that, youngsters will enjoy hopping on the bouncy castle and getting their face painted. Music courtesy of DJ Vinnie will accompany the day’s activities, and a variety of food trucks will provide essential fuel to ensure the fun doesn’t stop," says Cr Gaylor.

QEP boasts swampy wetlands, sandy dunes, grassy picnic areas, cycling and horse riding trails, and beach access for swimming and fishing. But what really makes the park special, reckons Cr Gaylor, is the groups that operate within it.

"We’re excited to have lots of these groups adding to the day’s festivities by showcasing their unique attractions. KÄpiti stables will be putting on a variety of discounted horse rides, and the folks at Wellington Tramway Museum will be offering a blast from the past with discounted tram rides. Paekakariki Surf Lifeguards will also be on location to chat about water safety, and their exciting new surf club building project," she says.

With great rail connections to the park, as well as Te Ara O Whareroa, a gentle and pleasant cycleway linking Paekakariki and Raumati via QEP, people are encouraged to consider taking public transport or cycling to the event. Tamariki arriving by bike will be rewarded with the chance to saddle up for a ‘Bike Rodeo’ put on by Greater Wellington’s Pedal Ready team.

"One of the best things about Greater Wellington’s summer events programme is the way it brings communities together through unique experiences, set amongst some of the most beautiful nature spots our region has to offer. With QEP Festival, we’re really pulling out all the stops," adds Cr Gaylor.

People can find out more about this free event and register their interest to attend on Facebook.

To discover more events in Greater Wellington summer events programme, visit the GW Summer Events website.