Man dies following vehicle rolling, Duvauchelle

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 13:45

About 4pm yesterday emergency services were called to a property on Bayview Crescent, Duvauchelle.

A 53-year-old man had been carrying out landscape work on a property, when he was struck by an unoccupied vehicle that had rolled down a driveway.

Medical assistance was provided by members of the public, however the man died at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and has been referred to the Coroner.

WorkSafe have been notified.