Thames South School receives grant to remediate swimming pool

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 14:40

Thames South School is pleased to have received a grant from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) of $20,000 for remediation of the school swimming pool.

School administrator Diane Carey commented, "We are spending a significant amount of funds to right our continuous leaky pool. There are faults with the original concrete pour which unfortunately results in leaks and other issues during the year. We have found a supplier who can work with us in a remedial process of fixing faults and also installing a new fibreglass liner which will ensure there will be no problems with the pool going forward. Once this is done, we are going to investigate solar heating so our tamariki are able to use the pool year round. For now, our focus is getting the pool up and running correctly and we greatly appreciate the assistance from NZCT to achieve this goal."

Thames South School caters for students in Years 1 to 8. It is located in the Coromandel township of Thames. The current roll of 138 students includes 101 who identify as Māori. Most of these whakapapa to the local Hauraki iwi.