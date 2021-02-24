Toxic algae and bacteria starting to appear - council

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 16:09

It is the time of year when toxic algae can start to appear along our waterways. The warm conditions of this La Niña summer will provide ideal conditions for potentially toxic algae or bacteria.

Otago Regional Council monitors bacteria levels at swimming spots but potentially toxic algae can appear anywhere along rivers.

Service Delivery Group Manager, Jules Witt, said ‘Unfortunately we are aware of a local dog which has died after drinking water by the river side.

If you are taking your dog anywhere near a riverbank, keep them on a lead and well clear of washed up mats of algae or stagnant water along the river.’

Any person - or dog - who may have had contact with toxic algae, should rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible.

Anyone experiencing a reaction from contact with toxic bacteria or algae should seek urgent medical attention, and any signs a dog has been poisoned (lethargy, muscle tremors, fast breathing, twitching, paralysis and convulsion) should be treated as an emergency and referred to a vet immediately.