Name release - fatal crash, Mount Maunganui

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 16:40

Police can now release the name of the motorcyclist who died as a result of a crash in Mount Maunganui on 21 February 2021.

He was Donald James Whare, 32, of Tauranga.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred at the intersection of Exeter Street and Eversham Road.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Whare's family and friends at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.