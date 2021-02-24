Name release - fatal crash, Mount Maunganui

|
Police can now release the name of the motorcyclist who died as a result of a crash in Mount Maunganui on 21 February 2021.
He was Donald James Whare, 32, of Tauranga.
The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred at the intersection of Exeter Street and Eversham Road.
Police extend their sympathies to Mr Whare's family and friends at this time.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
