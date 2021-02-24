Academic first to serve as trans-Tasman accountancy president - Massey University

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 15:55

Dr Nives Botica Redmayne FCA, Associate Professor in Accountancy, in Massey Business School, has been appointed President of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) for 2021.

"I am incredibly proud to be able to serve as president, in 2021, of a professional community that has contributed so much, in particular in 2020. In that regard I feel I am standing on the shoulders of others, but there is much unfinished business," she says.

Dr Botica Redmayne, who teaches advanced auditing and advanced financial reporting at Massey University, has nominated education and sustainability as her priorities for the year ahead.

"Education is more than just entry to our professional body- it is the commitment to life-long learning that makes us who we are and underpins our respect.

"It is a special honour to be your president when we introduce a new future-focused CA Program later in 2021. I would like to be part of a conversation to take education not just into the 21st century, but also into the 22nd in how to make it accessible, appropriate, and how to deliver it in the best possible way that fits in this very busy world we live in."

The academic's main area of research and expertise is assurance, in particular the highly specialised area of economics and production of assurance services and assurance markets.

As a member of the New Zealand Accounting Standards Board and the FMA Audit Oversight Committee, she has contributed to the development of professional standards, guidance and policies for auditors and regulators in New Zealand.

She is deeply interested in making sustainability issues more prominent in the business and financial spheres.

"Regarding sustainability- and I believe 2021 will be a seminal moment in that regard - I would like to focus on keeping non-financial risk and sustainable operating practices at the forefront as we reset our lives, our businesses and economies," she says.

"As a professional community, CA ANZ members can make a real difference to the lives of the people we connect with."

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand is the premier accountancy professional body with 128,000 members word-wide.

Usually the role of the President is reserved for practicing chartered accountants, however Associate Professor Botica Redmayne has been appointed the 2021 President in recognition of her contribution to the accountancy profession through her teaching, research, regulation of the profession and standards setting as well as her contribution to governance roles she held withing CAANZ.

She served as the New Zealand the CAANZ Vice President in 2019 and 2020. Dr Nives Botica Redmayne is the first academic to serve as the CAANZ President.