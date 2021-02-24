Five lucky Lotto players win $200,000

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 20:50

It’ll be celebrations all round for five Lotto players from Auckland and Carterton after each winning $200,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Palomino Supervalue, Ashton Dairy and Countdown Takanini in Auckland, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland and a player from Carterton.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $22 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19