Navigating our course together - Far North District Council

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 10:01

Next week we launch one of the most ambitious public consultations undertaken by this Council. Ambitious because of the number and range of topics we are seeking feedback on, and because of the way we will be consulting.

The Navigating our course He waka eke noa consultation focuses on four overlapping plans and strategies - Far North 2100, the Draft District Plan, our Representation Review, and our Long Term Plan 2021-31.

Far North 2100 is a district strategy that looks at how the Far North may look in 80 years’ time. This strategy is a first for us and looks at community wellbeing, economic resilience, adaptation to climate change, our physical and digital connections, and protecting the natural environment for future generations.

The Draft District Plan is about land use and enabling growth in the most suitable places. It looks 30 years ahead and is updated every 10 years to make sure we continue to strike the right balance.

Every six years we review the way the Far North is represented by Councillors and Community Boards. Do you feel the current structure delivers fair and effective representation? This is an opportunity make your voice heard on the way you are represented.

The Long Term Plan looks ahead for the next 10 years and is updated every three years. The LTP is about making sure our services, such as water, roading, libraries and playgrounds, are fit for purpose and that we can afford to pay for them. The LTP contains significant issues we need feedback on. The big one is a review of our rates system. It’s important that we hear your voice on this and other plans and strategies, and I look forward to discussing these with you in person.

This is a lot to digest and demands consulting differently. That’s why we are bringing Navigating our course He waka eke noa to you. Between 8 March and 1 April staff and Councillors will be available at temporary drop-in venues set up at Kawakawa, Kerikeri, Kaikohe and Kaitaia. These won’t be Council offices. The venues will be located on each town’s main street (or close to) and will be open for a week.

Some of you may still find it difficult to get to these venues so we will be visiting places where you already gather. For example, we will be attending the Towai Makers Market on 14 March and the Kohukohu Market on 20 March. Wherever possible, we will also send representatives to more remote settlements.

If you prefer to discover Navigating our course He waka eke noa online, there is a digital hub that tells you about each project and how you can provide feedback. You can learn more about each topic in your own time and ask us directly about issues concerning you at a drop-in venue. You can either complete your submission or survey at a drop-in venue or take your time to consider your feedback and respond online.

You can learn more and tell us what you think by going to our Have your say page. The consultation closes 6 April.