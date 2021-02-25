Southlanders asked to dig deep this weekend to support pet health research

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 10:22

Southland dog lovers are joining Healthy Pets New Zealand and friends to help raise money for Kiwi pet health research at HPNZ Dogs’ Day Out this Sunday at Ascot Park, Invercargill.

Sponsored by Royal Canin, it will feature demonstrations, have-a-go-events (for kids of all ages), and presentations from animal health experts - but that’s just the start of the fun!

"Whether you have two legs or four, there will be lots of fun, education and entertainment on offer for the whole family," says Healthy Pets New Zealand (HPNZ) Chair Dr Cath Watson.

"We know Southlanders love their dogs. We’re looking forward to showcasing some of the research that is helping Kiwi dogs and their owners live longer, happier and healthier lives."

Local organisations taking part include The Southland Sled Dog Association, Southland Dog Training Club, The Southland Kennel Association, Waikiwi Vets, and The Southern Institute of Technology.

Along with the fun, expert speakers will make presentations on a range of topics including nutrition, arthritis, behaviour, and the work of Fire Service search dogs throughout the day.

The exhibition area will feature offerings from some of Invercargill’s favourite dog stores.

Royal Canin veterinarian Dr Corey Regnerus, who will give a presentation on nutrition, says he’s looking forward to taking part in what is hoped to become an annual Southland event.

"From the amazing sled dogs to the life-saving work of the search dogs, there will be so much to learn, do and to see. It really will be a fantastic celebration of all things canine."

Dr Cath Watson says the gold-coin entry event is a great opportunity to showcase Healthy Pets research and provide southlanders the opportunity to support animal health research. "Many Southland dog owners will not be surprised to learn that more than 90 per cent of New Zealand dog owners also regard their canine companions as valued family members.

"But they might be surprised to know there is no government funding for pet health research in New Zealand, which is why we rely on the support of pet owners who care.

"We’ll be encouraging attendees to dig deep and support our research that is helping to improve the lives of Kiwi dogs and their owners today and for many generations to come."

Health and Safety

As veterinary professionals we are committed to holding an event that keeps both dogs and their owners safe at all times. There will be dogs on site as part of event displays and demonstrations. Dogs owned by attendees will be welcome but must be on a lead unless taking part in a controlled event in a confined area. Owners must follow the following rules:

- Dogs cannot be left tied up unattended.

- Dogs will not be allowed near the stables, on the racetrack itself, or indoors.

- In accordance with Southern Farmers’ Market policy, dogs will not be allowed in the market area, which is where food preparation / provision takes place.