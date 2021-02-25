Appeal for information - Palmerston North sudden death

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 12:05

Please attribute to Detective Carl Newton, acting CIB Supervisor, Palmerston North

Palmerston North Police are seeking assistance from members of the public following the sudden death of Owen Wildbore-Brumby.

Owen was discovered in the Square Gardens in the afternoon of 16 February 2021.

Police are aware of some speculation within the community about the manner of his death.

While the investigation into the circumstances of his death continues, it is being treated as unexplained.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are also awaiting the results of forensic testing.

As part of these enquiries, CCTV footage has been secured and is being reviewed.

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in piecing together Owen’s movements between the evening of Saturday 13 February 2021 and Tuesday 16 February 2021.

They also want to identify anyone who may have associated with Owen during this time frame.

Owen is described as a Caucasian male, aged 40 years, approximately 136cm tall and of medium build with short brown hair.

If anyone has any information which may assist, or saw Owen during the above-mentioned time frame, please get in touch with Police.

You can call 105 and quote file number 210217/3172, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.