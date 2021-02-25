Claudelands to welcome sell-out crowd for SIX60

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 13:33

In just a few days’ time the sounds of the country’s hottest music group SIX60 will resonate out of Claudelands Oval in Hamilton - in the first ever large-scale outdoor concert held there.

With a sell-out crowd of 25,000 expected to flock to the oval on the evening of Saturday 27 February, it’s an exciting time for Hamilton City Council’s H3 Group.

"The team are working hard this week to ensure everything runs smoothly on Saturday," says General Manager of Venues, Tourism and Major Events Sean Murray.

"Given this is the first time we have held a concert of this size on Claudelands Oval, and the volume of people we’re expecting, we’ve been sure to put a huge focus on safety, so it will be a good experience for concert goers and the public too."

"We thank all Hamiltonians for their support and to SIX60 and Eccles Entertainment for bringing this top-class event to our great river city."

Gates to the event will open at 5pm and the event is set to run until 11pm.

Road closures will be in place on the day on Heaphy Terrace, from Boundary Road to the Brooklyn Road/O’Neill Street intersection (midday to 1am) and from Boundary Road to the Claudelands Road intersection (10pm to 1am); Brooklyn Road, from Five Cross Roads to the Heaphy Terrace intersection (10pm to 1am); and O’Neill Street, from the Heaphy Terrace intersection to River Road (10pm to 1am).

Hamilton's alcohol ban area has been extended for this event around the venue, which essentially means the existing ban on consuming alcohol in public areas between 10pm and 6am is extended to 24 hours for Saturday 27 February on those streets. Residents and visitors can still carry unopened alcohol to and from residential homes and commercial accommodation.

The outdoor event is the last stop for the ground-breaking tour around Aotearoa, named SIX60 Saturdays. Alongside the multi-platinum band, there will be a supporting line-up of local artists Drax Project, Mitch James, Paige and Aacacia.

As with all large-scale events being held across the country, there is a strong focus on continuing to make summer unstoppable in the fight against COVID-19 by encouraging event goers to follow these important guidelines: Scan the QR codes using the NZ COVID Tracer App; turn on bluetooth tracing in the app; stay home if you are sick and practice good hygiene - wash your hands with soap and sanitise often.

Attending the event and want to know more or to view the full conditions of entry?

Check out the Claudelands SIX60 Saturdays Guide - https://hamiltoncitycouncil.cmail20.com/t/t-l-myuidld-xitilqjd-y/