SH1 maintenance works continue in Turangi and on the Desert Road

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 14:15

Overnight road resurfacing work on State Highway 1 continues in the Central Waikato with additional work starting this Sunday 28 February.

On Sunday 28 February and Monday 1 March, two sites in Turangi, at the SH1 intersection with State Highway 41 and the SH1 intersection with Pihanga Road, will be completed.

Between Tuesday 2 and Thursday 4 March a site immediately south of the Mangatoetoe-nui Stream on the Desert Road will be completed.

Stop/Go traffic management with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will be in place for all sites. Minor delays can be expected between 6pm and 6am, when work is taking place.

Also commencing next week is a foam bitumen stabilisation site in the Oturere Hill area of the Desert Road. This work will be completed between Monday 1 and Monday 8 March.

Stop/Go traffic management with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h will also be in place for this site. Minor delays can be expected between 7am and 7pm, when work is taking place.

It is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to their vehicles and ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers.

Outside these hours the road will operate as normal.

These works are part of the Waka Kotahi spring/summer road maintenance programme, which will see repairs and reseals on state highways across the Waikato to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway network.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this work.

